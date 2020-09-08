Mere days after he put out his latest album, Detroit 2, Big Sean has taken to social media to share the new mentality he developed while putting that record together.

The key takeaways from what he wrote, at least from our end, would appear to be his talking about the emotional/mental state he was in while putting Detroit 2 together.



"I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years," he said on Twitter. "[A]nd I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!

"I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane. Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.."

He went on to relay how he got through this down period, and also expressed joy at when fans say to him that his music inspired/spoke to them. He says that's great because, well, that was the goal he was shooting for with the album.

Detroit 2 came out this past Friday, September 4. It was supposed to come out in March but got thrown off by COVID. It comes nearly three years after his last major release and, according to updated projections, is likely to debut at No. 1.

"I don’t know if my album Detroit 2 is goin #1 or not," Sean said of the sales projections. He continued, "that would be crazy if it did, but I feel like it’s already #1 to me because all I put into it, what I went through to make it and the impact it’s had on some of you. I’m too grateful for that alone!"

Sean previously spoke about his mental state going into making Detroit 2. "I feel like I was broken," he said while speaking to Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music 1. "I would try and be in a studio, I couldn't think of anything. I would try to feel good and I couldn't feel good." He continued, "I just had to rediscover it, you know, and I didn't, I, at one point I thought I was done. I thought I was like, maybe I shouldn't even be doing music anymore. Maybe I did it and that's it. But then I was like, no. Once I started taking care of myself, I started thinking of things differently. I started approaching songs differently. And I had that hunger back, you know. I was hungry. I'm hungry on these songs."

You can read Sean's newly posted thoughts on the subject, in order, below.