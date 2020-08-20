Pop Smoke's label has just released the sensual music video for his track "Mood Swings" featuring Lil Tjay. The video itself doesn't show either artist at all, but instead features Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez and Jordyn Woods traveling across several colorful venues and locations.

"Mood Swings" is a cut off of Pop Smoke's posthumous project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon which recently became certified platinum after amassing 1.5 billion streams.

Since its release at the beginning of July, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has sat in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 Rap charts for 6 weeks now, and is currently placed at No. 2 under only Juice WRLD's posthumous project Legends Never Die. "Mood Swings" also found renewed energy after blowing up on TikTok.

The deluxe includes 14 new songs with features from Jamie Foxx, Young Thug, Gunna, Burna Boy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Davido, Fivio Foreign, and more. Prior to the release of this music video, another track off the album that also got the visual treatment was "The Woo" featuring Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent. That video is reminiscent of it's early 2000's predecessors, with an outdoor cabana party happening as Roddy and 50 Cent trade bars.

You can watch the new music video for Pop Smoke's track "Mood Swings" featuring Lil Tjay up top.