After teaming up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for "Need It" earlier this year, Migos have unleashed the video for the direct and hard-hitting track.

Starring all four rappers, the visual gets to the point of the track itself. Migos have yet to reveal if the song is taken from a forthcoming project, but they have promised a new record is on the way some time this year.

The arrival of the Atlanta trio's video comes just as YoungBoy has announced that his new album TOP is due out Sept. 11. In a simple tweet he shared the date and indicated the project runs 18 tracks. The release will follow his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name, and a litany of mixtapes he has shared in the interim, including 38 Baby 2 which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Watch the video for Migos' "Need It" above.