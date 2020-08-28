The producer/artist collective Internet Money has just released their debut album B4 The Storm featuring a star-studded cast of Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Wiz Khalifa, and several others. The 17-track album is entirely produced by the collective as well.

Despite being new to some, Internet Money has been working behind the scenes for years now and making a real dent in the music industry. B4 The Storm is a testament to all of that hard work, along with the 3 Grammy nominations, multiple platinum and gold plaques, and 14 Billboard No. 1's that the group has totaled over their last 2 years of activity.

When chopping it up with Complex earlier this month, the group's founder Taz Taylor talked about how he felt like they brought more development to the industry through all the work they do with different artists.

"Overall, we just brought more development," he said. "There are a lot of artists who are getting signed, but labels don't necessarily care about them. We take artists and build them up from nothing. We don't care how many followers they have, what they look like, or whatever. We're turning out all these different types of artists in different genres. Lil Tecca and Juice WRLD are not even the same type of artists. Same with Trevor Daniel. I think it's a real '90s way of doing it. Like, Dre and everybody used to be really hands-on with music, and develop artists, and just craft records. I think we're bringing that back."

Internet Money is not only a group of artists and producers, but they also act as a label, management company, and help develop younger artists. You can stream Internet Money's debut album B4 The Storm featuring Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Wiz Khalifa, and more down below.