Though he's only in elementary school, Caiden has more drip than many of us could ever dream of. Which isn't too surprising, considering he's the son of hip-hop veteran Consequence.

On Tuesday, Caiden showed off his expensive style in the video for "All the Drip," his latest track featuring his dad. The visual was directed by Gerard Victor and shows the kid rapper rocking everything from Yeezy slides and BBC Ice Cream to Gucci and Christian Dior.

You can check out the video via YouTube above.

The release comes one day after Caiden celebrated his 9th birthday with friends and family. Video posted to his Instagram shows him blowing out his birthday candles at what appears to be a private party and an in-door trampoline park.

Caiden has also rolled out "Too Hot" merch in conjunction with the video drop. The release consists of face masks and short-sleeve tees, which are available now at his online store.