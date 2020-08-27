Bobby Shmurda will have to wait another few weeks to find out his fate. His parole hearing has been delayed.

The rapper, who has been locked up since 2016 on weapons and conspiracy charges, was originally scheduled to appear before the New York State Board of Parole sometime during the week of August 17. But the week came and went with no news.

Now, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) tells Complex that there’s a new date for the parole hearing.

"Ackquille Pollard’s Board of Parole interview is currently scheduled for the week of September 14,” the spokesperson said.

The rapper is not guaranteed to go free on the day of the parole hearing. The Board of Parole has up to two weeks from the date of the hearing to make a decision about whether Shmurda will be paroled and let out of Clinton Correctional Facility before his sentence expires. The latest possible date he could be freed is December 11, 2021.

Bobby Shmurda was originally arrested in December, 2014 along with eleven other people, as part of a two-year investigation by the NYPD’s Brooklyn South Violence Reduction Task Force and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Gang Unit.

On August 4, Shmurda’s mother Leslie Pollard wished her son a happy 26th birthday on Instagram. “My boy is Caring, Sharing, Sweet, Loving, Loyal Energetic, Empathetic and Brave he is such a unique person,” she wrote. “I am asking God to continue showering you with blessings my boy and I want you to understand that God has his way and he wouldn't bring you this far to let you down.”

Complex has inquired about the parole hearing date of Bobby’s GS9 crew-mate Rowdy Rebel, who is being held in Collins Correctional Facility, but the DOCCS could not immediately provide an answer.