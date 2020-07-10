It appears that Tory Lanez has resurrected his weekly release series Fargo Fridays with the arrival of his 2-song package The VVS Capsule.

The collection includes the single “392,” featuring Florida artist VVS Ken, and Lanez's solo single “Staccato.” VVS Ken is the latest musician to join Lanez’s label One Umbrella. While the two exchange verses over an eerie, raw beat on “392,” on “Staccato,” we see the uptempo, energetic side of Lanez, as he easily finds his pocket over the guitar-propelled arrangement.

Also out on Friday is Lanez’s collab with DJDS and Rema, titled “Simple Things.”

Lanez has been staying busy. In addition to launching his successful radio show Quarantine Radio, in the last few weeks, he teamed up with Kevin Gates for the single “Convertible Burt” from the Radio to Fast 9 mixtape, the official soundtrack for the forthcoming film Fast & Furious 9.

The Canada native also hopped on Jack Harlow’s breakout single “Whats Poppin,” which also featured Lil Wayne and DaBaby. The song recently climbed to the No. 2 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to The VVS Capsule above.