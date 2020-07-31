Shoreline Mafia’s long-awaited debut album Mafia Bidness is here via Atlantic Records.

OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious, and Master Kato cap off their summer of steady releases with the 21-track release, which features guest appearances from 03 Greedo, Future, Drakeo the Ruler, Wiz Khalifa, YG, Q Da Fool, Lil Yachty, and more.

Two of the album's singles, “Change Ya Life” and “Gangstas & Sippas (Remix)" ft. YG & Q Da Fool ultimately became streaming giants, while their latest single, “How We Do It,” interpolates Montell Jordan’s hit record “This Is How We Do It.” After Fenix reinterprets the song’s original hook, he and Wiz go verse-for-verse.

Stream Mafia Bidness below or on Apple Music.