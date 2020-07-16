Still riding high after celebrating her 200th episode of her Purified Radio platform with a socially-distanced livestream set from the mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland, Swiss/South African DJ and producer Nora En Pure is gearing up to release her new single "Bartok" tomorrow, July 17, via Enormous Tunes.

An ethereal blend of frosty atmospherics, delicately arranged melodies and plenty of drive to keep your feet moving and your blood pumping even on an Alpine mountainside. Whether it's as selector or producer, her instinct for knack for subtlety and instinct for emotive sonic textures is razor sharp.

Ahead of the official release, listen exclusively below.