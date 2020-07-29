South London soul maestro Miles From Kinshasa is back with another stunning piece, the self-produced "Lookin 4 U". Dreamy and pensive, the new track offers a thoughtful yet wry examination of the role digital technology plays in modern relationships, both good and bad.

"Lookin 4 U" is the second single to be taken from the impending Beloved EP, which is due for release in August, arriving hot on the heels of "Wearing Smiles". Word also has it the rest of the EP continues a lot of the themes of these two singles, carrying the same sort of thoughtful and meditative tone that's marking Miles out as one of the country's major talents.

Miles said of the song, "It's probably my favourite song on the whole project it just sounds like something from the Donkey Kong video game soundtrack, whilst documenting how I'm perceived to navigate relationships from my viewpoint."