Ever since they formed in 2014, alt pop duo Haute — aka Anna Majidson and Romain Hainaut — have been testing the limits on the definition of pop music, calling on soul, hip-hop and more experimental influences to offer up something new. Now, however, their journey as a duo has come to an end, and to mark the occasion they've just realised their first (and last) album, a retrospective collection of unreleased gems and old favourites.

One such track is "Shut Me Down", the pair's breakout single from 2017, which has been included alongside a remix. As an added bonus, the pair have also put together a visual with Rihanna and Kendrick director Colin Tiley. Set on a confusingly arranged series of red geometric shapes, the dizzying video plays havoc with the viewer's sense of perspective and not quite sure if you're feeling vertigo or motion sickness.

"We compiled a culmination of our time spent together as a group," the pair said of the album. "Some of these songs date as far back as 2014, the year we started collaborating. We hope these songs will bring you the same joy you have brought us throughout this experience. Even though Haute is 'done', it will continue to exist through you and through the music, which lives on always."