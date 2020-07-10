Isolation has become a bit of a running theme this year and it's been seeping into music for a while now. One of the starkest examples is the new single from Eli Moon, "killmeinmysleep". Pitching his voice all the way down before pairing it with a minimal acoustic guitar melody, this cut is downright ghostly and with the lines like Is anybody out there who wishes they were six feet deep?, the existential loneliness becomes something even darker.

Moon shot the greyscale video himself at home (with editing from director Gareth Phillips, whose previous credits include Wolf Alice, The 1975 and Marika Hackman), punctuating it with flashes of missives like "you're not good enough" and "you'll never make it" in the background, making it immediately apparent that, like many of us, the lockdown period has taken a devastating toll on the young artist.

Speaking with Complex via email, Moon told us: "I wrote and produced 'killmeinmysleep' from the bedroom in my childhood home. The song is an introspective expression of both the inner turmoil I face everyday with not wanting to deal with people and the self-sabotaging results of that behaviour. With all that's going on in the world today, I think it's fair to say we've all found ourselves feeling claustrophobic and out of touch with reality, and if this song can help ease the tension for just one individual, then I have done my job."

"killmeinmysleep" is out now. Buy and stream it here.