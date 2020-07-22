Combining his love of '90s hip-hop with an irresistibly likeable pop sensibility, Colorado rapper Danny G is back with his new single "Run It", an aspirational anthem about putting your all into achieving your dreams. The new track features Tennessee rhymer Daisha McBride and Hendersin of Western Massachusetts and sees the three rappers go back and forth with sure-footed verses about the power of hard work and self-belief.

This is the latest in an impressive run that recently saw Danny link up with Gym Class Heroes' Travie McCoy and later release his debut EP Quarantine Tapes, all in just the second year of his career. Speaking on his own ambitious nature, Danny explained, "'Run It' really just addresses the hunger and motivation that all of us have to succeed. I've got big time aspirations and I've never been shy in proclaiming that. This record is me just reiterating to the world that I'm going pedal to the metal until I'm where I want to be and nothing could ever shake me from that mindset."