UK R&B seems to be getting better and better almost by the day and the latest star we have on our hands is North London singer-songwriter Bellah, a precocious new talent who's already drawing comparisons to Summer Walker, SZA and Kehlani. Today she's dropping her new single, "Something U Like", and it's a painful and highly relatable song about the subject of one-sided relationships.

Wrapped in an enticing, almost club-ready package, on first listen you'd be forgiven for thinking "Something U Like" was upbeat, but there's a palpable heartache in her lyrics. Similarly, the Ray Fiasco visuals are just as upbeat, following Bellah and her dancers cast under sultry low lighting while she does everything she can to get through to a lover who doesn't see what he has right in front of him.