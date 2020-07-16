The ever-climbing Alabama rapper NoCap has just released his anticipated mixtape Steel Human which arrives laced with an all-star lineup of guests including Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Jacquees, and Boosie Badazz.

The 16-track tape comes equipped with NoCap's patented melodic sound. Despite being assisted by big-name talent like Uzi and DaBaby, NoCap is able to mesh with them seamlessly, creating songs where he takes the lead and they feed on his energy well. Standout tracks like "Overtime" and "Instagram Model" show NoCap's lyrical flexibility on full display, then he decides to trade melodies with DaBaby on "Rich Criminals." The project's lead single—which is also the first song NoCap dropped after being released from prison this summer—"Count a Million" featuring Lil Uzi Vert still holds up, too.

NoCap continues to create his own sound and climb as a talent in the rap game, riding off the success he found in 2019 from his mixtape The Backend Child. His tape before that, The Hood Dictionary, also helped him explode onto the map. Aside from his previous solo work, NoCap made an appearance on YoungBoy Never Broke Again's critically acclaimed 2019 mixtape AI YoungBoy 2, being one of the only features on the project with his assist on "Outta Here Safe."

You can stream NoCap's latest mixtape Steel Human below via Apple Music or here via Spotify.