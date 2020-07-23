Lil Baby has responded to Kanye West saying that he wasn't down to collab with him. "Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me," Kanye tweeted this week.

The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to clear the air and say that he had no idea that Kanye was looking to collab. "Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song that’s fucced up," he wrote.

In another tweet, Baby tagged Kanye, writing, "@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me."

Kanye isn't the only person to call Baby his favorite rapper. That title was also bestowed on him by Lil Wayne. Weezy recently explained why he was his favorite while he was on All The Smoke. "I was in a session with him before. He heard a beat come on out of the blue that I was working on. It was an uptempo beat. It was probably a feature for somebody. Baby was like 'I couldn't even begin to rap on no s**t like that,'" Wayne told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "After that session, I done heard two or three songs like that come out that he done did. I was like 'See, he went right back and figured it out.'"

Lil Baby has been on an incredible run as of late. In addition to featuring on multiple songs, the Atlanta rapper's second studio album My Turn has been doing major numbers ever since it was released back in February of 2020. The album, which featured appearances from Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rylo Rodriguez, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It also went on to become certified platinum by the RIAA.