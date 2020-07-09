Following the release of his song "Chicken Tenders," Dominic Fike has returned with the new track and video "Politics & Violence," plus the announcement of his debut album.

Fike, who can count Barack Obama among his fans, will release What Could Possibly Go Wrong on July 31 via Columbia Records. The full-length will follow his breakthrough 2018 EP Don't Forget About Me, Demos.

Released alongside a Reed Bennett-directed video shot in Scotland, "Politics & Violence" features Fike's signature singer-songwriter-meets-lo-fi rap style. Set to some stunning timelapse photography, it's the perfect appetizer for his long-awaited album.

Last month, Fike revealed he was intending to release the first song from his record sooner than he did. He decided to delay the track in light of protests against police brutality and systemic racism taking place across America.

"It's more than just a couple bad cops," he wrote in a letter addressing the delay, as well as his own experiences with police. "Systemic racism and brute, abusive power are issues engrained into this country but things can change."

Watch the video for "Politics & Violence" and read Fike's full letter on police brutality above.