One of the brightest lights in British music right now, Bree Runway is on an unstoppable run of excellence. Past releases have earned her endless praise, including a shout out from Missy Elliott. That was only the beginning though because her new single "Gucci", which features a verse from New York rapper Maliibu Miitch, looks set to outshine it all.

"Gucci" is a bold and unforgettable banger shot through with the kind of brain-melting futurism that would make Missy proud. Not just an ode to finery and the high life, "Gucci" is also a defiant celebration of Blackness, in part a response to the traumas undergone by Black people and the protests that have sprung up in their wake.

Speaking on that idea in more detail, Bree explained, "As a young Black woman, I definitely felt like I was living through various pandemics during the pandemic. From COVID-19 to the global outrage of George Floyd's death and having race at the world's forefront louder than ever. Being bombarded with footage of my people being constantly mishandled through the protests and even more police brutality incidents, it was all so overwhelming.

"Being Black is a joy and my biggest blessing, but during this time I've been heavily reminded of the pain, the lack of privilege and trauma attached to my complexion, so much that I almost forgot myself. So, I decided that 'Bree will continue to be Bree, her Black and excellent self.' Instead of focusing on the pain, I chose to be excellent and luxurious. I chose to adore my skin and celebrate my African features, and to ooze opulence. I'm a special diamond, and although sometimes the world wants to rob me of that perception, I refuse to forget, and I hope everyone listening and watching feels and channels that energy. We're special. Don't you ever forget."