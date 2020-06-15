Fresh from releasing their debut tape, Plead The Fifth, back in March, Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey are hoping to make serious waves internationally with a remix of their colossal party anthem, "Don't Rush".

The original, which featured UK drill star Headie One, did the rounds on British radio and blew up massively on TikTok by way of the #DontRushChallenge, and now the Midlands boys have hit up rap superstar DaBaby to give the track a new lease of life. Grades' bouncy Afroswing production is untouched here while DaBaby sprinkles his boastful magic with rhymes all about the ladies and helps to bridge the UK-US rap gap once more.

Peep the "Don't Rush" remix above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.