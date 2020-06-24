Aminé continues to impress while also paying homage to the Bad Gal with his latest single, "Riri."

Aminé took full advantage of quarantine by co-directing the visual with longtime collaborator Jack Bergert. In the video, Aminé and his team travel through Los Angeles mansions. It also features cameos from several popular personalities, like Taylor Rooks, sporting loungewear and pieces from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty collection to accent the song's opening line.

"You love Rihanna, but you ain't a savage," Aminé raps. "Don't act like you perfect, you know we both got some baggage."

To top this off, Aminé also released a new "RiRi" t-shirt for anyone who wants to add a new piece to their collection.

Although this video is a slight break from what's happening in the country, Aminé didn't waste his platform. He accompanied the visual with a statement explaining that he filmed it before things erupted into flames. He feels it serves a purpose despite the tense climate.

"We shot this video before the murder of George Floyd & my knowledge of the Breonna Taylor case," Aminé said. "But I felt compelled to delay its release for obvious reasons. Activism is essential right now so I put my focus there for the past few weeks. We skipped editing sessions to march in the Black Lives Matter protests. I’m dropping the ‘Riri’ video today because it’s important to show black joy in a time where we’re constantly seeing imagery of pain and suffering."

He also partnered with former Yeezy designer Sara Jaramillo and Alice Wang’s ILYSM to offer a $500 grant this week for artists impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns. Applications for the "ILYSM4Artists" initiative are due by 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 25 at ILYSM.com.