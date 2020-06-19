Right now, there's an exciting new sound bubbling up out of Jamaica. Commonly referred to as either 'grimehall' or 'traphall', the new fusion style combines dancehall with elements of trap and grime, for a melody-rich, club-ready sound. One of the leading lights in this nascent scene is Brandon Wedderburn, otherwise known as Fyah Roiall. Currently signed to Easy Star Records, the rapidly rising rapper/singer has just released his debut album, Underrated, and today he's sharing the video for one of its highlights in "Nobody". A seductive bubbler, "Nobody" is a heartfelt pledge to a new love, eschewing the usual bravado with the promise of something more meaningful.

Filmed at Kingston dispensary Itopia Life, the visuals, which come from director 300K (whose past credits include work with Popcaan, Koffee and Afro B), bathe Fyah in soft lighting as he gets close to that special someone and pledges his undying love. 300K told Complex: "A lot of thought went into this project, especially because I departed from my usual aesthetic. The colour grade, the composition of the shots and even the aspect ratio. I wanted to create a visual that was left open for interpretation given the twist at the end."

Speaking about the track itself, Fyah told us: "Overall, the gist of the song is I'm a super private person and if me and yuh a link, and it's serious, nobody is gonna know until we are absolutely sure. I'm not the kind to show my personal life on social media or in public, so most likely you're gonna assume there is nobody; cause it's nobody's business, yuh zimmi? But we did take it a little further with a twist on the concept. Watch and see if you catch on."

Press play on the visuals above and stream the Underrated album in full below.