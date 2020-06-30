Earlier this year, Toronto's Mustafa The Poet laid his delicate vocals over an equally tender, guitar-led production from James Blake and Frank Dukes to record his anti-gun track "Stay Alive".

Now, Mustafa and Blake have reunited for new track "Come Back", which comes complete with a stunning live rendition. Directed by Nabil, the pair performed the track live in a studio with little more than a piano and their light vocals. The angelic new song was written in memory of all the people we've lost too soon this year. Sadly, as we all know, it's a long list.

It's unclear whether the track is part of a larger collaboration or if it will appear on a project at all, but for now let's just enjoy this standalone gem for what it is — and if they want to put out more collaborations, we're absolutely on board with that.

Speaking about working with Blake, Mustafa said that he is "perpetually grateful for James who helped free me of my own emotional burdens when I was young, to now helping me free these stories of those who've passed too young. Today marks two years without Smoke Dawg. I pray the people you lost come back to you in the form that heals you best; if not a memory, a dream; if not a dream, in their siblings' eyes; if not that, then in the way you carry yourself."

