K-Pop fans are the boss level of stan groups that no social media user has defeated. But given the current state of the world, these fanatics have decided to use their hive-like powers for good.

The Black Lives Matter movement has regained prominence on social media due to George Floyd's murder and the ensuing protests. As a result, white supremacists are trying to mute this message by making the "White Lives Matter" hashtag trend. Unfortunately for these racists, they didn't account for the massive online presence of K-Pop fans who are down with the cause.

Swarms of K-Pop fans have taken over #WhiteLivesMatter and are now spamming the participants with fancam posts that draw attention away from their racist agenda.

This move might have sparked unity between K-Pop fans and the average internet activist.