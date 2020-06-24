Following on from previous Latin-licked offerings "Shippuden" and "Pull Up", Harlem Spartans rapper Blanco returns with new guitar-led single "Memphis".

Blanco's raspy flow comes to life on AB On The Beats' Afro-Latin-tinged production as he shares the moves he's making in his quest to secure the bag. The 'Blanco Wave' is there for all to see in the accompanying visuals, too, as he cruises down a number of country lanes on a scooter in his Palm Angels, all before taking his show on the road in a mini tour bus.

One of UK music's best-kept secrets, watch Blanco's "Memphis" video above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.