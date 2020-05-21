It's been a busy year for Loco Dice so far, and goes double for the lockdown period. Having launched his 3 Is The Magic Number chat show-style series on Instagram (which has included episodes with Diplo, Joseph Capriati and Carl Craig), the Düsseldorf-born DJ and producer has also recently set up his own label, En Couleur, designed solely as an outlet for his own productions.

First out the gates is his Sweet Nectar Blossom EP, a subtly put-together three-tracker that takes you through every stage of a night out. Ahead of the official release tomorrow (May 22) he's today sharing "Kanak Funk", one of the more understated moments on the EP, driven along by a rolling house rhythm and iced with shimmering, minimalist melodies that gracefully flutter in and out of the mix.

Explaining his thoughts behind the new label, Loco Dice told us, "Colour stands for the diversity of cultures I absorb and artists I meet on my life journey. Lots of things I do in my life appear in colour. The music I produce is like my movie in technicolor, and the music I play is sorted by colour in my crates and folders."

Grab the new single here.