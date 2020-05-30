Lil Wayne has just released the deluxe version of his latest album Funeral. The eight-track deluxe version also comes with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Benny the Butcher, and more.

The Young Money head honcho shock-dropped the Funeral deluxe album during episode 6 of Young Money Radio, following his interview with Dr. Fauci. Wayne had teased prior that he would be dropping new music during the show, but releasing the entire deluxe version of his latest album went above and beyond fan's expectations.

One of the standout tracks on the deluxe album is definitely "Russian Roulette" featuring Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. They are all professional rhymespitters, and that track displays the Buffalo rappers ability in perfect harmony with Wayne's.

While Wayne was featured on Ludacris' previously released Timbaland-produced track "Silence of the Lambs" last week, this is the first new solo material we're hearing from him. He also previewed the second song on the deluxe "Help" featuring Tory Lanez, and the seventh "Love You Fuck You" featuring Jessie Reyez during the first episode of Young Money Radio back in April.

You can stream the deluxe version of Lil Wayne's Funeral down below, and stream the rest of episode 6 of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio here.



