Lady Gaga's seventh studio album Chromatica has finally arrived.

The 16-track album comes with guest features from Ariana Grande, Elton John, and more. This is also Gaga's first studio album since she released Joanne back in 2016. That isn't as surprising though since she usually allows a few years to pass before dropping a major studio album.

Prior to its release, Gaga shared her single "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande, along with a music video for the song.

She even dropped quarantine-friendly promotional videos for the song and album with Ariana as well.

When Gaga was joined by Zane Lowe to talk about the album, she spoke about how much fun it was working with Ariana Grande on the song.

"Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful," Gaga said of their relationship. "I think, maybe, she assumed that she came in and I was like 'here, just sing this and thank you so much for your time.' But instead, I asked her what needed, how she wanted to do things." Gaga went to describe how hands-on they both were with the creation of the song.

Following Chromatica's release, Lady Gaga will also be hosting a virtual live listening party that fans are welcome to join.

You can stream Lady Gaga's latest album Chromatica down below.