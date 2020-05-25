Grimes and Elon Musk have slightly changed their baby's name, as revealed during an exchange with fans in the comments of a recent Instagram post from the Miss Anthropocene artist.

On Sunday, Grimes was asked about the name, specifically with regards to how California law might affect its officiality. "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws?" one fan asked in the comments of the IG post embedded below. "What is the baby's new name?"

Per Grimes, the name—previously widely reported as X Æ A-12—is now X Æ A-Xii. "Roman numerals," she said of the slight update. "Looks better tbh."

Both Grimes and Musk have spoken publicly about the multifaceted inspiration behind the name, with Musk recently explaining to Joe Rogan that Grimes "actually mostly came up with" it.

"It's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash' and then A-12 is my contribution," he said when asked about the pronunciation. "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71. Coolest plane ever. It's true."

And earlier this month, Grimes shared a more detailed breakdown of the name's meaning on Twitter, noting the presence of the elven spelling of "love and/or artificial intelligence." She also revealed a nod to her favorite song: