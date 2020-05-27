On Tuesday evening, Billie Eilish shared a short film on YouTube called "Not My Responsibility." While the video was just uploaded to that website, it was first shared during a concert interlude a few months ago while she was in Miami for the Where Do We Go? World Tour.

As you'll pick up on very, very quickly, the film has to do with commentary on Eilish's choice to deliberately wear baggy clothes in an effort to conceal her body and avoid objectification.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” Eilish said in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad, as quoted by Rolling Stone. “Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

The aforementioned tour was slated to run through June but, like with everything else, the coronavirus got in the way. As such, the video is now online.

Watch it above.