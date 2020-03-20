UK artist Angel is back with the official video for his "Blessings" remix, featuring French Montana and Davido.

Directed by Daps, the video arrives about eight months after the original track and visual premiered on Complex. While the first video was a salute to the R&B singer's hometown, the remix version is way flashier and much more produced. We see the three artists hit up a bowling alley filled with dancing women and neon lights. The remix's afrofusion sound pairs well with the video's dancehall-inspired elements and bold colors.

"I first met Davido in NYC when he recorded the vocals which was so sick to be there because there was no back and forth of sending the vocal," Angel said in a statement. "It was a vibe to be in the room when he delivered it and it created a great bond between us. With French, I feel like he took it to a whole other level so it was great to be all together. With all of us on set it felt really organic, and no one was out of place, like three brothers coming together to send a great message to the world. The race is not for the swiftest, but for those that can endure. Blessings."

You can watch the "Blessings" remix video above and stream the track, which premiered earlier this month, on all major platforms.

Earlier this week, French posted an Instagram video of his lively studio session with Chinese Kitty. The rapper suggested that he was currently working on the fifth installment of his Coke Boys mixtape series.