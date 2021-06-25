A French woman who shot dead her abusive step-father turned husband will not face more jail time, according to The New York Times.

Valérie Bacot, who admitted to killing her him back in 2016, was sentenced to a four-year prison term, with three years suspended, meaning she would not serve additional time behind bars since she already spent one year in prison. The prosecution asked for a sentence of five years, with four years of the term suspended. “This means, madam, that you will leave this court free,” a judge told Bacot as her family sobbed behind her.

The deceased abuser Daniel Polette had begun raping Bacot when she was just 12 years old, as well as forced her into prostitution. For 11 years, she was made to have sex with clients in the back of Polette’s car while he told her instructions through an earpiece. After being raped by a John on March 13, 2016, Bacot took a pistol that had been hidden in her husband’s car, and shot him in the back of the head. Out of seeming shock and relief, Bacot fainted on the courtroom floor when she heard the prosecution’s sentence.

Friday’s ruling comes as France grapples with its own #MeToo movement as allegations of sexual violence against famous and powerful icons prompted the French government to overhaul legislation on sex between adults and minors. Domestic violence has been on the rise in the country, where according to government data 146 women were killed by their partners in 2019, a 21 percent increase from the previous year.