A mother is saying she was kicked out of an Oklahoma City Six Flags says she was banned from the amusement park for five years because a security guard thought her shorts were “too short.”

The woman, Bailey Breedlove, shared a video of an encounter with security to both TikTok and Facebook and says that an officer yelled at her 11-year-old daughter over suing wheeled sneakers, before calling her out on her attire. She then went on to share that she ignored the officer “as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers.”

“She followed me yelling and calling for backup,” Breedlove said. “Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don’t want to. Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation. I was then pushed and escorted toward the entrance.”

The amusement park told PEOPLE and the New York Post in a statement that the Breedlove was removed because of her behavior, not because of the length of her shorts.

“The guest was initially stopped because her shorts exposed a significant portion of her buttocks,” Six Flags shared. “She was given multiple opportunities to change or cover-up but refused. Instead, she responded with profanity and offensive conduct, including further exposing her buttocks. The guest was removed from the park after she refused to stop her unruly and offensive behavior, targeted at the police and other park guests. The video clip this guest has posted on the internet does not fully portray her behavior during this incident.”

Breedlove has since said that she has gotten in touch with Oklahoma police and an attorney over the incident, adding that the park’s “policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful.”