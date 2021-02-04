Guess what? Using Gorilla Glue on your hair is apparently a “bad, bad, bad idea.”

TikTok user Im_D_Ollady—real name Tessica Brown—issued the warning in a couple of now-viral videos in which she claimed to have used the heavy-strength adhesive to “finish off” her hairdo. Brown explained she had run out of her go-to hair spray one day and decided to use the Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute. Weeks and more than a dozen washes later, Brown’s hair has remained unmoved.

“Hey, y’all. For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice. No, it’s not by choice,” she said at the top of the video. “When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea.”

Brown went on to say that she had washed her hair 15 times and saw zero improvement. She then ran her hands over her slicked-back hair to demonstrate the severity of her situation.

“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It. Don’t. Move,” she said. “… So I’ma tell y’all like this: If you ever, ever run out of Göt2b Glued Spray, don’t ever use this. Unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it’s stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

Brown then took out a bottle of shampoo, lathered it up in her hands, and then vigorously applied it to her hair. As expected, zero movement.

Here’s the second part 😂 pic.twitter.com/3w4UifbdWb — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

Someone at Gorilla Glue apparently caught wind of Brown’s issue, and provided some suggestions. The company advised her to soak her hair with warm water or rubbing alcohol.

Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area. — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 4, 2021

Here’s hoping Brown gets herself out of this sticky situation.

