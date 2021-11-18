A Texas woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she allegedly threw soup on a restaurant employee because she was upset the meal was so hot it was melting its plastic container.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and a TikTok posted by Sol De Jalisco worker Jannelle Broland in Temple, Texas, the incident was preceded by Broland receiving a call from enraged customer Amanda Nicole Martinez.

In Broland’s video, she said she offered a refund or an alternate meal to 31-year-old Martinez, who turned her down. Instead, Martinez drove to the restaurant to verbally harass Broland and the kitchen staff before abruptly throwing the soup into Jannelle’s face.

“My first thought was, ‘What just happened, why, like why is this happening?’” Broland explained to local station KCEN. “And I realized I couldn’t open my eyes and I wiped [it] away and I realized, I was like, ‘Wow, she really just she threw that at me.’”

Martinez—who left before police arrived—was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. Her bail is currently set at $5,000. Police said “no physical injuries were sustained.”

Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston also told the station they do not condone these acts of violence from Temple’s citizens.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” he said. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”