A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after she allegedly set her sleeping husband on fire because she suspected him of poisoning her chicken wings.

CBS News reports Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 29, is facing charges of arson of building mayhem, domestic abuse, and first degree recklessly endangering safety after lighting her husband’s head on fire earlier this month at their home in the Enderis Park neighborhood of Milwaukee.

According to the victim, Smith had been acting strangely for the last three or four months. He told authorities that the couple got into a verbal fight on the night of June 4 because he told Smith that he planned on leaving her.

Around 4 a.m. the next day, Smith allegedly filled a cup with lighter fluid, poured it on her husband’s head and used a lighter to ignite it. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with severe burns to his chest, head, ears, hands, neck and face.

Smith was taken into custody where she told investigators she started eating chicken wings the day of the fire and thought her husband poisoned them. Smith also stated to officials she has mental health issues and that she took some prescription medications around 2 a.m. the night of the incident.

Though she admitted to setting her husband on fire, Smith maintained she was not trying to kill him.

Smith is due in court for an initial appearance on Wednesday, WDJT reports.