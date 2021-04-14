Fort Jackson in South Carolina said Wednesday they have launched their own investigation into a viral video showing a white man, reported on social media to be an Army sergeant, harassing a Black man in a Richland County neighborhood.

In the two-minute video, which went viral on Twitter after being shared on Tuesday, a barefoot white man is seen questioning a Black man on a sidewalk. The Black man is heard explaining he was out for a walk.

“I didn’t hit you,” the white man is heard saying. “There’s a different between pushing you [and hitting you]. You’re aggressing on the neighborhood.” From there, the white man is seen screaming at and pushing the other man.

“Walk away!” he’s heard saying. “Walk away! Check it out, you either walk away or I’m gonna carry your ass out here.” The Black man says he “didn’t do anything,” prompting further comments from the other individual.

“I’m about to do something to you,” he’s heard saying in the footage. “I ain’t coming after you. You’re in the wrong neighborhood, motherfucker. You wanna bet what I can do?”

Later, the Black man explains he’s “not harassing anyone walking through the neighborhood I live in” and points out that the other man approached him, not the other way around. He also tells the individual he “smells drunk.”

In response to the video, Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr.said these actions are “by no means condoned by any service member.”

In a separate statement, Fort Jackson confirmed it was “aware of the video” and said it has their “full attention,” adding that such behavior is “not consistent with” Army values.

As mentioned in an Associated Press report, the woman who first shared the footage to Facebook—Shirell Johnson—later said the young Black man in the video is named Deandre.

“The only thing he did was be black while walking!!!” Johnson said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. According to Johnson, she and the woman who took the footage waited at the scene for police to arrive. She said the white man in the video was only charged with malicious injury to property.

As mentioned on social media, as well as in Wednesday’s AP report, the white man in the footage “appears to be U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pentland.” At the time of this writing, Fort Jackson officials had neither confirmed nor denied the identity of the man.

In a statement shared early Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sheriff Leon Lott would be meeting with elected officials “and representatives of various organizations” to discuss the incident.

“Sheriff Lott realizes the importance of putting out correct information quickly as there has been a lot of incorrect information distributed through Facebook and other social media,” the statement said. “We want to ensure the community knows this incident has been a priority for our Department. The video in itself is very disturbing and has helped tremendously in our investigation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”

Complex has reached out to reps for Fort Jackson and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.