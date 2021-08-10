A white woman who went to her Black neighbor’s door to complain about a flag featuring Winnie the Pooh’s Tigger has gone viral.

The video was posted to TikTok by user Ambrosia last week and captioned, “Watch my interaction with a Karen.” The woman can be seen approaching the door, acting friendly, then proceeding to get upset about the charming flag.

“I’m just telling you, I don’t like it,” the woman says, unsolicited. “And we have rules. I don’t want to have to go find out what they are, but I don’t like that.”

Ambrosia tells the neighbor she’s not part of a homeowners’ association, to which the neighbor insists there’s “rules for the community” regarding cartoon characters like Tigger on flags.