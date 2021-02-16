A Ukrainian man concocted and then called in a fictitious murder in the hopes that responding police would have to plow his snow-covered road to come make an arrest. The plan, which otherwise had absolutely no holes, was thwarted when police got to his home in an SUV.

According to The Guardian, the man called police on Saturday evening to say he had murdered his mother’s partner by stabbing him. In the same call he said the only way to get to where he was at was with a plow.

“But at the same time he immediately warned the police that they should come with a snowplow, because there is no other way to get to him,” said police spokesperson Yuliya Kovtun on Monday.

An SUV was used to get to the residence, and it was at that point that authorities realized no murder had taken place.

“Immediately after arriving, they discovered that the relative was indeed at the house, but in one piece and unharmed. No one had attacked him,” Kovtun added.

The man then immediately confessed to phoning in the bogus crime.

Kovtun says that the road was plowed earlier in the day but that the man remained dissatisfied “with the quality of the clearing.”

Some parts of Ukraine have gotten as much as 20 inches of snow in recent days.

As for the guy, he faces a fine of as much as 119 hryvnias (a little over four bucks, not a typo) for making the fake complaint.