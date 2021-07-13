Thousands of PlayStation 4 consoles were among the items discovered in a recent record-setting cryptofarm bust in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported last week that it had completed a bust of what it described as the “largest cryptofarm in Ukraine.” According to the SBU law enforcement authority, the alleged operators illegally took electricity and used “conventional means of accounting for electricity consumption” to cover their tracks.

“The attackers exchanged cryptocurrency directly in one of the former premises of JSC Vinnytsiaoblenerho,” an SBU rep said in a news release last week. “Currently, it is the largest underground crypto-farm discovered by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies: almost 5,000 units of computer equipment were seized. SBU officers established that the illegal crypto-farm was created by residents of Kyiv and Vinnytsia. They used one of the former warehouses of Vinnytsiaoblenerho JSC, which is located on the company’s industrial site.”