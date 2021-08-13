A United Kingdom man was sentenced to six years last month after reportedly going to three banks and passing notes to cashiers, demanding they hand over money.

The only problem with his plan was that his notes were hard to understand.

Alan Slattery, 67, was sentenced after his two-week robbery stint, according to Sussex Police.

His first attempt on March 18 ended with Slattey without much to prove for it, as he left without money when the cashier couldn’t read his note.

“Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s,” the note read. “Think about the other customers.”