With a bombshell government report on UFOs expected to arrive in June, an ex-Pentagon official has revealed to the New York Post that the government is fully aware that “unidentified aerial phenomena” are real.

According to Luis Elizondo, former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which operated out of the secretive fifth floor of the Pentagon’s C Ring, senior Pentagon officials are unwilling to publicly acknowledge the existence of UFOs due to “religious objections, concerns over tarnishing its own reputation and fears of inciting public panic.”

“Some individuals have a problem with this topic because it interferes with their philosophical or maybe theological belief system,” Elizondo told the Post.

Elizondo maintained that his biggest concern involving the cover-up of UFOs is that it’s a serious national security risk.

“We are behind the power curve,” said Elizondo, when describing how military bosses turn blind eyes to unexplained phenomena. “We know that foreign adversaries in other countries are interested in this topic. So there comes a real problem from a national security perspective.”

The extensive interview comes just two weeks after Pentagon officials confirmed the legitimacy of recently leaked images and video of triangle-shaped UFOs.

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough said in a statement.