Joe Biden is now known as “Moneybagg Joe.”

The nickname—an obvious play on the Moneybagg Yo moniker—was bestowed upon the president Thursday afternoon, immediately after he signed a sweeping $1.9 trillion relief package that will send stimulus payments to millions of Americans. The third round of checks will provide most individual tax-payers with $1,400, while the majority of couples are expected to receive $2,800. Biden was expected to sign the legislation, which was passed by House Democrats on Wednesday, at the end of the week, but decided to approve the bill one day early.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country, a fighting chance,” Biden said in the Oval Office. “That’s what the essence of it is.”

The White House said some Americans may see the payments in their bank accounts as soon as this weekend.

Social media users celebrated the move by flooding Twitter with “Moneybagg Joe” memes, an amusing expression of gratitude that also gave POTUS some cool points.

You can check out some of the memes and reactions below.