Donald Trump is pissed. The former president suffered a bitter loss this week when the Supreme Court announced it will allow New York prosecutors to obtain his financial records and private tax returns, which he has fought to keep concealed over the last four-plus years.

Monday’s ruling was in response to Trump’s emergency request to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from accessing his records. Vance is seeking tax returns that cover an eight-year period as part of a grand jury investigation into Trump’s business affairs, including potential insurance fraud, tax crimes, and alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

However, it’s important to note that the ruling does not necessarily mean Trump’s tax records will become public; it simply allows Vance to enforce a subpoena that seeks financial documents between January 2011 to August 2019. Depending on what is discovered in Trump’s financial records, he may be hit with a grand jury indictment and face potential jail time.

The work continues. — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) February 22, 2021

Trump predictably slammed the Supreme Court’s decision by reiterating claims of “election crimes” and a political “witch hunt” carried out by elite Democrats.

“The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did,” his statement, published by Mediaite, read in part. “This is something which has never happened to a president before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo...

“The new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty. That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our country won’t stand for it.”

Twitter users immediately weighed in on Trump’s response. You can read some of those reactions below.