Authorities have arrested three men in connection to deaths of Instagram model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the charges Thursday against 37-year-old David Pearce, 47-year-old Michael Ansbach, and 42-year-old Brand Osborn, who are accused of dropping off the unconscious women at separate hospitals over a month ago. Pearce was hit with a manslaughter charge, while Ansbach and Osborn each face an accessory to manslaughter charge.

The incident occurred on Nov. 13, when three masked men were seen pulling up to the Southern California Hospital in a black Toyota Prius with no plates. The suspects then left Giles lifeless body on the sidewalk outside the facility, where she was ultimately pronounced dead. The same suspects dropped Cabrales-Arzola off at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital just two hours later. The woman, who was left unconscious and in critical condition, died on Nov. 24.

Authorities say they believe Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were given drugs while at a party on Olympic Boulevard. Giles’ widowed husband, Jan Cilliers, told ABC 7 the women had no history of drug use, but heroin was found in Giles’ system.

“She loved life so much,” Cilliers said of his late wife. “She was such an incredible person.”

The LAPD continues to investigate the case, and has expressed concern that there may be other victims who have been drugged by one or more of the arrested men. They urge anyone with information on the case to contact the LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470 or the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Cillers has also set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of a private investigator as well as Giles’ memorial and funeral expenses. As of press time, the page has received over 1,000 donations totaling $135,125.