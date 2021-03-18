A 31-year-old Texas man named Paul Murray was arrested on Wednesday outside of the US Naval Observatory, which is where Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence is located, CNN reports.

Murray, who’s from San Antonio and was wanted by police, was stopped by Secret Service shortly after noon. After he told authorities that his black Chevy Impala was located at a garage near Washington Convention Center, police found an “AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines,” CNBC reports.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said the police responded “at approximately 12:12 pm, to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.”

Murray was later charged with carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

VP Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were not on the premises when Murray was arrested.

They’re currently living at the Blair House while they’re waiting for renovations at the US Naval Observatory to be completed.

This post will be updated.