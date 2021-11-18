A new survey shows an overwhelming number of American workers support the idea of a four-day workweek.

Of the 4,000 full-time workers surveyed by Goodhire, a study evenly divided into each “working generation,” consisting of Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers, 83 percent were in favor of working four days per week. Gen Z was the least interested (76 percent) in the idea, but were ironically the least satisfied of the four groups with their work-life balance at 69 percent.

While Millennials were the most satisfied with their work-life balance, this age group was also the most receptive to a four-day workweek at 90 percent.

The inquiry into a four-day workweek comes after Iceland reported its findings earlier this year following a four-year experiment where more than 2,500 workers from a variety of fields earned the same amount of money for shorter hours. The trials found that workplace productivity either remained the same or improved, and researchers considered the assessment to be an “an overwhelming success.”

The study, along with the challenges associated with COVID-19, convinced Spain to partake in the four-day workweek experiment.

A recent study from YouGov took the idea a step further by polling more than 23,000 people, and asking if there would be any interest in a four-day workweek in which they would work 10 hours per day. About two-thirds, or 67 percent, were intrigued by the change, a stark contrast from the 21 percent who preferred to keep the workweek as it is.