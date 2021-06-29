Though no one should need further proof that federal laws targeting marijuana are inherently ridiculous, recent comments from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas certainly qualify.

More generally, the entire case in which Thomas’ comments were a part makes clear just how convoluted the current situation is for many across the country, even as more and more states continue to make the progressive move of legalizing marijuana for recreational (or at least medicinal) use.

Thomas’ comments, excerpted below, were given while presiding over the appeal of a case focused on a state-licensed cannabis business in Colorado. As regional outlet KMGH noted on Monday, the previous ruling of the Tenth Circuit court against the dispensary in question will now stand and the Supreme Court will not hear the appeal.