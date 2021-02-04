The incarcerated "QAnon Shaman" will finally get his organic food.

According to Politco, a federal judge has ordered a Washington, D.C., jail to provide an organic diet for Jacob Chansley, one of the Trump supporters who has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The order came just hours after Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, filed an emergency motion that addressed his client's declining health. The lawyer claimed Chansley had lost more than 20 pounds and had not eaten since Jan. 25 due to his beliefs. The 33-year-old reportedly refused to eat meals provided at the jail because it went against his spiritual beliefs.

The motion read in part: "Based on Mr. Jacob Chansley's shamanic belief system and way of life, non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an 'object intrusion' onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it."

The document also included a statement from Chansley, who attempted to shed more light on his condition.

"Because of my being a Shamanic practitioner, I only eat traditional food that has been made by God. This means no GMO’s, herbicides, pesticides, or artificial preservatives or artificial colors ... I have strayed from my spiritual diet only a few times over the last 8 years with detrimental physical effects. As a spiritual man I am wiling to suffer for my beliefs, hold to my convictions, and the bare weight of their consequences. I simply ask that an exception plz be made for my special circumstances ..."

The judge's order came just days after Chansley pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding, violent entry, and disorderly conduct while on Capitol grounds. Watkins claimed Chansley had expressed regret over his involvement in the deadly insurrection, and claimed he was "duped" by former president Donald Trump. The attorney also claimed his client would be willing to testify during Trump's upcoming impeachment trial.

"He has come to the conclusion and been made acutely aware of the fact that what has happened is instead of being the patriot who's trying to help his president save his country, he was made the fool," Watkins said, as reported by the Washington Post. "He felt like he was betrayed by the president."