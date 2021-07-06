A white man in New Jersey has been arrested after he was caught on video shoving a neighbor and using a racial slur, CBS News reports. The arrest came after hundreds of people to showed up to his Mount Laurel home to protest his initial release.

In the video, Edward C. Mathews shares his address and can be heard “shouting offensive and racial slurs,” including saying the phrase “this is not Africa,” to his neighbor. He was charged with harassment and biased intimidation but was issued a summons and allowed to return home, sparking the protests.

Edward Cagney Mathews was taken from his home in handcuffs by Mount Laurel Police earlier today!! (📹: @kdotcouture, @_tjs_management on IG) https://t.co/TigDBHsV8b pic.twitter.com/JgUJRgxqIs — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 6, 2021

On Monday evening, prosecutors brought new charges against Mathews, which they say was based on additional footage.