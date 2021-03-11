Prince William is the latest to speak out in response to the ongoing criticism facing the royal family in the wake of this month’s Oprah Winfrey interview with his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

William’s brief comments on Thursday, notably, make him the first member of the family to directly address the interview. Previously, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen in which a rep said “the issues raised, particularly that of race” are “concerning” and will be privately addressed within the family.

Thursday, William—while visiting a school in east London—was questioned by a reporter about his brother. Asked if he had spoken with Harry since the interview, per Reuters, William said he hasn’t yet but has plans to do so. William was then asked specifically about the royal family’s alleged racism, which has become a global talking point since Meghan Markle told Oprah there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [our baby’s] skin might be when he was born” in the family.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” William told a reporter on Thursday as he walked away from the camera.

The Oprah interview has inspired a number of public figures, including Beyoncé and Serena Williams, to share public messages of support for Meghan Markle.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé said earlier this week via an update to her official site. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Given the nature of the revelations included in the extended Oprah interview, we can likely expect this story to continue growing in the weeks and months ahead.